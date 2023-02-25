Editorial: Flagrant foul

It is three strikes and you’re out for the Central Catholic girls’ basketball team.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association tossed the 22-2 Fighting Irish team, third-ranked in Ohio, out of the state tournament for recruiting violation number 3.

A review of the OHSAA recruiting guidelines reveals straightforward, easy-to-follow directions, meaning there is no excuse for Central Catholic’s repeated violations.

Read more Blade editorials

Any student from the seventh grade up is considered a potential athlete. While schools are permitted to market themselves to prospective students, they must do so only as an academic institution.

Contact with potential student athletes must be handled by school administrators, and the marketing effort may include sports opportunities but must not be solely or even primarily driven by athletics.

The OHSAA makes it crystal clear that coaches’ communication with potential students — unless a school administrator is also present and the discussion revolves around the holistic educational experience — is outside the rules. The OHSAA doesn’t even want high school coaches attending junior high games to scout upcoming talent.

Central Catholic coach Ericka Haney has been suspended for the violations that involved impermissible contact with a perspective athlete. It’s a flagrant foul for the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.

Ms. Haney was a two-time first-team All-Ohio selection and the Toledo Metro Player of the Year as a Central Catholic star, graduating in 1998. A key player on Notre Dame’s 2001 national championship team, she was an assistant coach at Ohio State before returning home to Central Catholic.

It’s pretty obvious that Ms. Haney brought a college basketball culture, where recruiting is the first mission, to a high school program governed by rules intended to keep coaches from any recruiting.

Like a super successful athlete, Ms. Haney played this hard and forced the officials to make a call. Now the OHSAA has done so, and Central Catholic’s season ends not in defeat but in disgrace.

While Central Catholic cooperated with the OHSAA probe, they share the blame for these infractions. It should not take three violations of the same rule to signal engaged administrators that there is a problem despite their athletic success.