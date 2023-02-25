Daily log: 2/25

Births

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Brooke and Jason Steele, Lambertville, boy, Feb. 23.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Marybell and Michael White, Toledo, boy, Feb. 22.

Miranda and Tyler Shepherd, Delta, Ohio, boy, Feb. 23.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Feb. 22, 2023

Jeffery Zsigrai, 20, wind turbine technician, and Alaina Byers, 19, nurse assistant, both of Curtice, Ohio.

Alex Jamgochian, 29, semiprofessional basketball player, and Terreniyja Taylor, 19, both of Toledo.

Rami Ababneh, 23, server, and Huda Abulayla, 22, dental assistant, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Felonious assaults

Kamar Johnson, stabbed in 2400 block of Lawrence.

Patryce Morton, assaulted in 1000 block of Ewing.

Burglaries

Quinton Moore, no loss reported from residence in 1400 block of West Delaware.

Toddler House Learning Academy, three televisions from business in 2200 block of South Byrne.

Thefts

Loran Addie, holster and pistol from vehicle in 900 block of Prospect.

Jamie Easter, iPhones, Airpods, keys, and purse with contents from 2100 block of West Alexis.

Teresa Janssesn, catalytic converter from vehicle in 3400 block of 146th.

Serenity Property, furnace from residence in unit block of East Central.

Valene Fortune, wallet with contents, diaper bag with contents, and stereo system from vehicle in unit block of Brickhead.