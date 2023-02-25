Editorial: Election-steal ground zero

The office of the attorney general in Arizona furnishes the nation another delicious example of the chicanery that slimes everyone who has bought into the 2020 election fraud.

It turns out the former A.G., Mark Brnovich, suppressed an investigative report by his staff that found no evidence of election fraud in his state in the 2020 election. After his staff spent 10,000 hours in chasing down the varied theories of vote-stealing and vote-faking.

Yet, last April, the attorney general — who was running in the GOP primary for a U.S. Senate seat that he lost — released an “interim report,” claiming that his office had found “serious vulnerabilities.” He left out edits from his investigators refuting his assertions.

His office compiled an “election review summary” in September that systematically refuted accusations of widespread fraud and made clear that none of the complaining parties — from state lawmakers to self-styled “election integrity” groups — had presented evidence to support their claims. Mr. Brnovich left office last month without releasing the summary.

The Washington Post obtained the summary from Mr. Brnovich’s successor, Kris Mayes, a Democrat, and wrote about it this week. As attorney general, Mr. Brnovich used his office to further claims about voting in Maricopa County that his own staff considered inaccurate. The innuendo and inaccuracies, circulated on the internet and with the imprimatur of the state’s attorney general, helped make Arizona an epicenter of distrust in the democratic process, eroding confidence not just in the 2020 vote but in subsequent elections.

On Election Night in 2020, a Fox political analyst, doing his job as a journalist, “called” Arizona for Democrat Joe Biden. He was then hounded out of his job by Trump allies for undercutting then-President Trump’s narrative that he was winning the election. (After that election, there were calls from some on the right for a law to be passed banning broadcasters from “calling” an election. These people appeared to be under the false impression that “calling” an election is somehow part of the official government machinery for recording election results.)

Mr. Brnovich initially defended the election of 2020 as honest, but then saw that the political momentum was with the lying side. Mr. Brnovich’s dishonesty played into the misinformed opinions of many Americans that their election system was subject to massive fraud. As has been conclusively shown, there was no fraud anywhere near the amount that would have been necessary to re-elect Mr. Trump.

One of those perpetuating this lie is Kari Lake, who ran unsuccessfully for governor of Arizona, and who recently visited Mr. Trump’s estate in Florida, where Mr. Trump made the same ridiculous assertion.

Mr. Brnovich should be a candidate for disbarment in Arizona for his misuse of state resources to mislead the public. Possibly there is grounds for a criminal charge: theft of Arizonans’ trust in their election process.