Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 2/25

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com . A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.

Dogs killed

Dogs killed Feb. 6 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

“Pit bull,” white and brown male, unlicensed; aggressive/unsafe; stray taken to shelter Dec. 13 by Shawn Middleton, North Detroit Avenue, Toledo, from an unknown location.

Rottweiler/Labrador mix, black and tan male, unlicensed; fearful/unsafe; stray taken to shelter Jan. 17 by Dylan Hensley, Prouty Avenue, Toledo, from the 500 block of Prouty Avenue, Toledo.

German shepherd/pointer mix, black female, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (bad hips); surrendered Feb. 6 by Chris Harris, Inwood Drive, Toledo.

Australian shepherd, blue merle male, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (old age, arthritis); surrendered Feb. 6 by Nancy Pahl, Plainview, Toledo.

