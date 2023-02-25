Northeast Minneapolis Target evacuates after bomb threat

MINNEAPOLIS -- A bomb threat caused the Target in Minneapolis' Quarry Shopping Center to evacuate Friday evening.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers from its 2nd Precinct, members of its K-9 and Bomb Squad units responded to a report of a bomb threat on the 1600 block of New Brighton Boulevard.
The management ordered an evacuation out of an abundance of caution around 6 p.m.
Officers searched the location but found no indication of an explosive device.
There have been no arrests. MPD is investigating.
