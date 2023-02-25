East Palestine
Change location
See more from this location?
East Palestine, OH
news8000.com
Texas and Michigan officials say they didn't know water, soil from Ohio train wreck would be transported into their jurisdictions
By Nicki Brown, Sara SmartRalph Ellis, CNN,7 days ago
By Nicki Brown, Sara SmartRalph Ellis, CNN,7 days ago
The federal Environmental Protection Agency has ordered Norfolk Southern to stop its shipments of hazardous waste......
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0