Nets' Mikal Bridges says team has 'got to be better' after loss to Bulls

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton,

7 days ago
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets guard Mikal Bridges had a rough night as did the rest of his teammates. Coming into the All-Star break, the Nets were trying to develop chemistry as quickly as possible since the second half of their season will play a big part in whether they make it to the playoffs outright or have to get there through the play-in tournament. Friday was not a good start.

In Friday’s 131-87 loss to the Chicago Bulls, Bridges had 13 points, but those points came on just 4-of-10 shooting from the field and 2-of-5 shooting from behind the three-point line. He, like the rest of the team, struggled on both ends of the floor for no reason other than not being ready to play after the break.

Bridges did have six rebounds and two assists, but he also had two turnovers and three personal fouls. He had a hard night getting anything going and even though he was far from the worst player on the floor, his performance was not nearly enough to turn the tide against the Bulls. Bridges spoke after the game about what he learned from Friday’s beatdown:

“We just got to be better. Just starting the games. Turnovers. I know I had two early, just the turnovers, man. Turnovers hurt. They (the Bulls) just got out and they was running. And, they was making shots. So we was down early. But yeah, turnovers was a big thing. And, they was scoring and had their defense set. So, we couldn’t get stops, because of turnovers kind of started off. But, that’s what it is, man. Just in the beginning, we just got to start games better.”

