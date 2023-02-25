Candlelight prayer vigil held in Southfield to honor Ukraine one year after Russia invasion

At the vigil, they raised money for heavy-duty generators to be sent to Ukraine. Each one strong enough to light up a whole block.
"So when you look at her from the satellite, you can see her again," said Elizabeth Symonenko, a member of the Council of Metropolia and Secretary of the Consistory of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA.
She said after 365 days of war, many people have become numb.
"I never thought it would last a year, I never thought it would happen in the first place."
She said we cannot move on, we cannot forget. The Ukrainian community is strong here and is growing.
Powers said there are about 50,000 Ukrainian Americans living in the metro Detroit area
"In this past year alone around 2,000 refugees settled in the area," he said.
Powers said everyone can fight their war in their own way, whether that's through donations, politics, or prayer.
Comments / 0