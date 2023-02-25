The Kawaller Report: Clown Posse Edition

This week at West Hollywood nightclub Bootsy Bellows, owner and Scream star David Arquette and Christina McCarty Arquette, his wife, hosted a benefit for Healthy Humor, a non-profit aiming to bring joy to the lives of hospitalized children.

Employing a cadre of “healthcare clowns,” the organization serves over 600,000 kids and families a year at 15 hospitals throughout the country, including Southern California’s Children’s Hospital of Orange County and Loma Linda Children’s Hospital.

We sent our on-call curmudgeon Ben Kawaller to the affair, where the celebrities and clown doctors did what they could in the face of such derision.

More about Healthy Humor can be found here —and you can click here to make a donation!

