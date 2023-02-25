Colorado Springs
Change location
See more from this location?
Colorado Springs, CO
YAHOO!
District Attorney Michael Allen speaks about insanity plea, Aldrich's pronouns at news conference
By Zachary Dupont, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.),8 days ago
By Zachary Dupont, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.),8 days ago
Feb. 24—When asked Thursday about the potential of Anderson Aldrich entering an insanity plea, District Attorney Michael Allen told reporters it's a possibility, but "too...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0