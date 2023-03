SBLive's Minnesota boys and girls basketball top performers of the week (Feb. 13-19)

The Buffalo Bison (20-5) defeated the Hopkins Royals 73-62 Friday night at Buffalo High School.

Buffalo's Nate Dahl finished with 33 points to lead the Bison, while JJ Semanko led the Royals (16-8).

Here is our photo gallery from the game:

Buffalo vs. Hopkins

Photos by Earl Ebensteiner