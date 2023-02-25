Scouting Penn State at the NFL Combine

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah rates the top Lions to watch in Indianapolis.

As the NFL Combine approaches, talent evaluators know one thing. Penn State players will test exceptionally well because, as NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said, "they do it every year."

"Whoever [Penn State's strength coach] is, he does a good job because his Penn State kids fly at the combine every year," Jeremiah said.

That's Chuck Losey, who took over when Dwight Galt retired as the mastermind of the Lions' strength & conditioning program. This year, seven of Losey's students have the chance to impress at the NFL Combine, which begins Tuesday in Indianapolis.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. leads Penn State's contingent of combine participants, which brings a fascinating mix of offensive and defensive talent to the NFL's annual job fair. In a recent conference call, Jeremiah broke down some of Penn State's top combine and draft talent, noting the Lions to watch in Indianapolis and beyond.

Here's a look.

Joey Porter Jr.

Jeremiah said Porter, who made five All-America teams, has "rare length," Jeremiah said. The 6-2 cornerback finds the ball through receivers, can high-point it and closes well.

"I wish he would finish a little bit better, catch more of them, but he is always in a good position," Jeremiah said. "Even when he is out of phase, his length allows him to close that down. [It] takeshim about three steps to build the speed, but once he gets those three steps going, he is rolling."

Ji'Ayir Brown

The All-Big Ten safety capped his Penn State career with a team-high eight tackles and an interception to earn defensive MVP honors at the Rose Bowl.

Jeremiah expects to have Brown as one of his top-50 players in the draft and landmarked him highly at the position.

"He is my top safety in the entire draft," Jeremiah said. "He has corner skill. ... He can play in the middle of the field, he has ball production and you can drop him down low if you want. He is tough. He is physical.

"You can see the Auburn game, what he does as a rusher there with a sack and the forced fumble. He can cover tight ends. He can do everything. He is a really good player. He is one of my favorite guys to watch in this draft, and everything I've heard about him character-wise is off the charts. So I'm a big fan of his."

Brenton Strange

An All-Big Ten tight end, Strange thrived in a Mike Yurcich offense that employed him wisely. Strange tied for the team lead with five touchdown catches, including one for 67 yards.

"He is flexed out and he is able to create some separation with leaning into guys at the top of routes," Jeremiah said. "He has a goodfeel for that. He can break tackles. Not much of a make 'em miss guy after the catch."

Mitchell Tinsley

Tinsley led Penn State with 51 catches, five for touchdowns, after transferring from Western Kentucky. He's a polished receiver who can earn draft capital by running well at the combine.

"Another name of a Penn Stater that I kind of liked was the wideout Mitchell Tinsley, who has speed," Jeremiah said. "He has snap out of the break. He is a hands catcher. He attacks the ball, mixes in a little stiff-arm. He has some toughness after the catch.

"I thought he was a really good player who I didn't really hear anything about or know much about before I popped on the tape, but I was pleasantly surprised."

Receiver Parker Washington, center Juice Scruggs, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher will represent Penn State at the 2023 NFL Combine. NFL Network will begin coverage of position combine drills Thursday.

