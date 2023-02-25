Ten Cattaraugus County Residents Test Positive for COVID Feb. 22

Ten Cattaraugus County residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to data from the New York State Department of Health. The state data indicated that 19,320 county residents have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

The New York State Statewide COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Bed site showed that on Thursday, five people were either in observation beds or in-patient beds in Olean General Hospital, and among them, one had been admitted because of COVID-19 or complications from the virus.

The state's Positive Tests Over Time by Region and County site showed that Thursday's daily positivity rate in Cattaraugus County was 15.7%, and seven-day positivity rate was 10.2%.

In the state's Western New York Region, which includes Cattaraugus County, Thursday's daily positivity rate was 10%, and its seven-day positivity rate was 10.9%. Among the 1,304 people tested in the region on Thursday, 128 were positive.



