Grand Haven's Nick Miller takes a 3-point shot against West Ottawa Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at West Ottawa High School. Holland Sentinel photo / Cody Scanlan

PARK TWP. — Coming off a disappointing loss to Hudsonville, Grand Haven's boys basketball team was looking to close out the OK Red season on a high note Friday night.

The Buccaneers did just that, overcoming an emotional West Ottawa team to win 70-60 during the Panthers' Purple Power night in front of a packed West Ottawa gym.