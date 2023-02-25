Meet Her New Man: Everything We Know About Christine Brown's 'Soulmate' David Woolley

@CHRISTINEBROWN_SW/INSTAGRAM

Sister Wives star Christine Brown confirmed her relationship with David Woolley in an adorable Instagram announcement this past Valentine's Day, almost a year and a half after her tumultuous split from ex-husband Kody Brown .

"I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath," she wrote on Tuesday, February 14, next to a carousel of photos of them together. " I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

@CHRISTINEBROWN_SW/INSTAGRAM

His Age & Where He's From

David is 59-years-old, making Christine nine years his junior at 50-years-old. He was born in San Diego, Calif., but he currently resides in Utah where he runs his own business.

reddit

His Job & Hobbies

David is in the construction business , and he has owned and ran his company, David Woolley Drywall, since 2015. Per his social media , he also has a love for cars and off-roading, and he recently went on a trip to Disneyland in California.

@CHRISTINEBROWN_SW/INSTAGRAM

His Family History

It's been reported that David is a widower and the father of eight children he shared with his late wife. He is also a grandfather and avidly posts adorable snaps of his grandkids to his Instagram.

In a February social media update, Christine described him as "incredible" with her children and "an adorable grandpa."

His Relationship With Christine

Christine always emphasized on Sister Wives that she wanted her next relationship to be full of romance, and so far, David seems to fit the bill! Although it is unclear when the pair met, it was first rumored the TLC star was in a serious relationship earlier this month. The lovebirds were recently spotted on a date on Valentine's day at a local Prohibition-themed speakeasy for dinner.

When they aren't out and about, they endlessly praise each other on Instagram, adorably referring to each other as "my king" and "my queen."

"When I’m with you, we just sit in our own little bubble and the world can go around us and we’re just standing still and it’s perfect and I have never felt like this before," David captioned a snap of Christine on Tuesday, February 14. "I’m the luckiest guy , thank you for finding me. Love, your king ❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!