Huskies glad Sénéchal touched down in Storrs

STORRS — Lou Lopez Sénéchal was born in Guadalajara, Mexico, moved to Grenoble, France when she was 5 and grew up there before going to Ireland for a year to play basketball and then starting her college career at Fairfield.

If the 6-foot-1 wing didn’t decide to use her final year of eligibility at UConn, there’s no telling where the Huskies would be.

The graduate student has been everything that UConn could have hoped for and more. She enters the fourth-ranked Huskies’ game against DePaul today at Wintrust Arena in Chicago as their leading scorer and most consistent performer. UConn (24-5 overall, 16-2 Big East) wouldn’t be playing for a share of the regular-season title today and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament without her.