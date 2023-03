NEW MILFORD 4, E.O./TOLLAND 2. In Storrs, Graham Mitchell scored twice as New Milford posted a non-league win Friday.

New Milford (15-3-0) led 2-0 after one period and 4-1 going to the third period. Braiden George and Andrew George had the goals for the Bucks (7-13-0). Goalie Teagan Mabrysmith made 34 saves.