Open in App
Lafayette, LA
See more from this location?
KATC News

Cajuns drop season finale to Southern Miss

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nNayP_0kzLou3n00

Louisiana women's basketball dropped their regular season finale to Southern Miss, 69-64, on Friday, Feb. 24.

The Cajuns close the campaign on a three-game losing streak and 9-5 at home.

UL (16-14 [10-8 SBC]) now shifts their focus toward the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

The Cajuns are the No. 7 seed and will face No. 10 App State on Wednesday, March 1. The game will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN+

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State newsLocal Louisiana State
Ragin’ Cajuns Fall to App State in SBC Tournament
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Louisiana Baseball, Campbell Set For Weekend Series at Russo Park
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
UL Lafayette, Our Lady of Lourdes finalize property acquisition
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lafayette Regional Airport Opens New Gate, Nears Completion of Terminal Project
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Showcasing Acadiana women making history
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
South College Shopping Center to start towing
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
LARC announces Spring Fair - Easter Extravaganza
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
UPDATE: St. Landry School Board passes ban on hoodies
Opelousas, LA2 days ago
Boil advisory rescinded in Opelousas
Opelousas, LA3 days ago
Assistance needed locating missing New Iberia man
New Iberia, LA1 day ago
Short pursuit leads to arrest following simple robbery incident
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Want to see Acadiana's festivals through a new lens?
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Camp for children with heart defects opens applications
Abbeville, LA4 days ago
Home buyer education classes to be held in Lafayette
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Opelousas educator teaches black history with "Shabooya roll call" chant
Opelousas, LA4 days ago
Abbeville curfew lifted
Abbeville, LA4 days ago
Roy House Restored
Lafayette, LA4 days ago
First ever St. Landry Art Expo happening Saturday
Opelousas, LA1 day ago
Breaux Bridge officer loses consciousness while driving, crashes into building
Breaux Bridge, LA1 day ago
Local primary care and gynecology clinic opens in New Iberia
New Iberia, LA1 day ago
Patterson man found guilty of second-degree murder
Patterson, LA2 hours ago
Louisiana Main Street offers revitalization grants for commercial rehab
New Iberia, LA3 days ago
Current: LCG hands alleged "panhandler" $42,000 to dismiss his lawsuit
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Residential fire in Scott deemed total loss, donations needed
Scott, LA2 days ago
Arrest made in Eunice shooting
Eunice, LA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy