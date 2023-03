ELLINGTON 60, SUFFIELD 50. In Ellington, Elijah Miller and Caden Branon combined for 16 fourth-quarter points as the host and fourth-seeded Knights pulled out an NCCC tournament quarterfinal win on Friday.

Ellington (18-3) will take on No. 1 and NCCC regular season co-champion Canton in the semifinals Tuesday at East Granby High.

The Knights, who trailed by eight after one quarter, rallied to take a 38-36 edge to the fourth quarter. Miller and Branon scored eight points each in the final 8:00 to keep the advantage.