NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Louisiana State Police say the driver of an 18-wheeler survived a crash into the water under the overpass on I-55 near Manchac.

The unidentified driver said one of the truck’s tires blew out, causing him to lose control as the truck tumbled off the road.

He suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

