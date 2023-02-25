Open in App
Fort Carson, CO
See more from this location?
YAHOO!

Fort Carson soldier found guilty in sexual assault case

By Mary Shinn, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.),

8 days ago
Feb. 24—A Fort Carson soldier was found guilty of sexual assault Thursday and sentenced Friday to four years confinement and dishonorable discharge from the Army....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Lawsuit: Former CSPD officer forced to retire after injuries sustained from 'reckless' El Paso County Sheriff's Office chase
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pueblo woman sentenced to 8 years in fatal stabbing of boyfriend
Pueblo, CO1 day ago
Family responds to release of relative accused of murder, DA says another suspect eyed
Gouverneur, NY7 hours ago
Pueblo police investigating city's fourth homicide of 2023
Pueblo, CO14 hours ago
Sheriff's deputies investigating homicide of 67-year-old Rossie man
Rossie, IA1 day ago
Lockport Twp. man charged with drug delivery in Sunday raid
Lockport, NY2 days ago
Sheriff: Mom shot family minutes before deputies arrived to evict them from foreclosed Ohio Township home
Ohio Township, PA1 day ago
Girl, 6, among 3 people shot in Pasco home invasion, deputies say
Land O' Lakes, FL1 day ago
Ohio law enforcement links Erin Brockovich to potential for 'special interest terrorism' threat in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy