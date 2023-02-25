Colorado Springs
Change location
See more from this location?
Colorado Springs, CO
YAHOO!
6 men arrested for allegedly exploiting minors online in Colorado Springs
By Abbey Soukup, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.),8 days ago
By Abbey Soukup, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.),8 days ago
Feb. 24—Six men have been arrested for allegedly using the internet to "lure and exploit minors," according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0