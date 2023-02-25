Open in App
Colorado Springs, CO
See more from this location?
YAHOO!

6 men arrested for allegedly exploiting minors online in Colorado Springs

By Abbey Soukup, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.),

8 days ago
Feb. 24—Six men have been arrested for allegedly using the internet to "lure and exploit minors," according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Lawsuit: Former CSPD officer forced to retire after injuries sustained from 'reckless' El Paso County Sheriff's Office chase
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pueblo police investigating city's fourth homicide of 2023
Pueblo, CO14 hours ago
Pueblo woman sentenced to 8 years in fatal stabbing of boyfriend
Pueblo, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy