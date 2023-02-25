YAHOO!

6 men arrested for allegedly exploiting minors online in Colorado Springs By Abbey Soukup, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.), 8 days ago

By Abbey Soukup, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.), 8 days ago

Feb. 24—Six men have been arrested for allegedly using the internet to "lure and exploit minors," according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said ...