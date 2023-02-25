Siouxland high school basketball boys and girls playoff scores (2-24-23)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local boys and girls high school basketball games from February 23rd, 2023:
IOWA
BOYS
Norwalk 71, Sioux City West 43
GIRLS
Central Lyon 61, Hinton 33
Sibley-Ocheyedan 76, Sioux Central 57
SOUTH DAKOTA
BOYS
Dakota Valley 89, Lennox 57
GIRLS
Tea Area 80, Vermillion 79
NEBRASKA
BOYS
Fremont 67, Norfolk 55
Oakland-Craig 61, Omaha Nation 52
Wynot 68, Wausa 44
GIRLS
Cedar Catholic 60, Niobrara/Verdigre 38
Crofton 39, Freeman 21
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 61, Sutton 29
Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Bancroft-Rosalie 48
Lincoln Christian 37, Wayne 34 (OT)
Oakland-Craig 43, Lincoln Lutheran 33
Pender 66, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 39
Ponca 62, Summerland 39
Wahoo 51, Battle Creek 47
Wynot 54, Overton 36
