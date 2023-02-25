'We find a way to win': Mainland survives Columbia rally, heads to state semifinals

DAYTONA BEACH — It took DeAndre Newland a few minutes to actually process what happened.

At first, he felt nerves shoot through his body. He watched Columbia attempt a game-winning layup at the buzzer of the Region 1-5A finals, praying it didn’t go in and then praying some more that no foul was called.

Then, he experienced almost a stunned excitement. The shot missed, no whistle came and his Mainland Buccaneers pranced around midcourt in celebration. The realization hit Newland when his team made it into the locker room:

The Bucs beat the third-seeded Columbia Tigers 35-34 Friday at home to clinch the regional title and a berth in the state Final Four. Mainland, the top seed in Region 1, will take on St. Petersburg Thursday in Lakeland.

“It feels amazing,” Newland, a junior forward, said. “I know a lot of people don’t get the chance to do this.”

The Bucs’ semifinals appearance will be their first since 1998, when they won their last 5A championship. Their coach, Joe Giddens, played on three Final Four teams in the mid-1990s, including two state title wins as a junior and senior in 1995 and 1996.

“Man, I’m so proud of my guys,” Giddens said. “These guys have been working their butts off since the summer. I’m so happy. I don’t even know what to say. It’s awesome. I’m so happy for them that they get the chance to experience what I experienced as a player.”

Neither Mainland nor the Tigers created much separation in the first half. Columbia led 8-7 at the end of the first quarter. The score was tied 14-14 at halftime.

The Bucs swung the momentum toward their bench with a dominant, 15-4 third quarter, spurred by two 3-pointers from Newland and a one-handed dunk by junior Narayan Thomas.

“We started hitting shots,” Newland said. “We started seeing the open man after (halftime). That’s really the gist of it.”

After opening the fourth down 29-18, the Tigers began chipping away at Mainland’s lead. They cut it back to single digits — 32-24 — with 3:49 left in the game and to 32-28 with two minutes to go.

Bucs senior Angelo Mack tacked on a bucket with a minute and a half remaining, pushing their advantage to 34-28, but it was far from over.

Columbia responded right away. It scored six points within 30 seconds.

With 43 seconds remaining, Mainland senior Clayton Cornett went one-of-two from the free-throw line to make it a 35-32 game.

With 13 seconds remaining, Columbia’s Isaac Broxey was fouled and converted both free throws.

With nine seconds remaining, the Tigers intentionally fouled Mainland's Angelo Mack, who stepped to the line for a one-and-one. But the Bucs jumped into the lane early, waving off the free throw and giving the ball back to Columbia.

The Tigers called a timeout with six seconds left. Out of the break, Broxey drove into the paint and lofted a layup with the Mainland defense draped over him. It bounced off the glass and missed. Mack grabbed the rebound as time expired.

Mack and Newland each had eight points to pace the Bucs.

“We find a way to win,” Giddens said, “despite all the obstacles.”