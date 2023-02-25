Grizzlies stay positive as Jokic and the Nuggets come to town

SOUTHAVEN – It was a big night down in Southaven Friday night as the Grizzlies held an MVP party for season ticket holders at the Landers Center.

A chance for fans to get autographs.

Maybe a picture or two with their favorite player, ahead of one of the bigger games of the season, Saturday night at the Forum against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in a battle between the top two teams in the West.

Problem is, the Nuggets lead in the standings continues to grow. Thursday night’s loss in Philly dropped the Beale Street Bears six games back of the top spot.

Losing 10 of their last 14 has put a tenuous hold on the two seed. The Grizzlies only lead the Sacramento Kings by two games.

What better way to turn things around than back on the home floor against one of the NBA’s best.

“We’re obviously playing the best team in the West. That’s an automatic fact right there. But it’s for us to get back on track. I told the guys we took a step in the right direction. The phrase I’m using is finding the best version of ourselves. No better test than going up against the Nuggets, the number one seed right now,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “Every team is trying to play their best basketball right now. It’s exciting. I love the adversity that we’ve had to go through because we’re going to become better from that. Nothing should be easy in the NBA.”

