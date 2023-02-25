'Had to get it done': Jacobe Johnson delivers in clutch as Mustang beats Edmond Memorial

Jacobe Johnson had seven seconds.

Time was melting away in regulation, but the Mustang senior guard made sure his high school basketball career didn’t end Friday night. Johnson bolted to the other end of the court, tearing through Edmond Memorial’s defense and dropping in a right-handed layup just before the buzzer.

He sent the game into overtime, and his teammates pitched in to seal the victory.

Mustang’s boys basketball team slipped past Edmond Memorial, 51-50, in overtime to start regional play at Edmond North’s Siberian Gym. While the Class 6A West eighth-ranked Bulldogs’ season is over, the No. 9 Broncos have secured a trip to their area tournament. First, they will face Edmond North at 7 p.m. Saturday in the regional championship, which will determine their placements in the area bracket.

“It’s just such a big thing to win this first game for us, get some confidence and hopefully come out and play well tomorrow,” said Mustang coach Scott Hodges.

The Broncos (12-12) were already wearing that confidence near the end of the game.

Johnson set the tone for their final push. The OU football signee continued to show his basketball skills with 21 points, adding eight in the fourth quarter and embracing the chance to make the layup with the game on the line.

“It felt good, but honestly, I’m used to doing stuff like that,” Johnson said. “Hodges, he always puts the ball in my hands late in the game like that, so I really didn’t have a whole lot of pressure. I just knew I had to get it done.”

He wasn’t the only clutch player.

In overtime, freshman Jaden Johnson – one of Jacobe’s brothers – stepped up. Edmond Memorial led 50-49 with 13.6 seconds left, but Jaden tipped the ball, allowing Roman Miller to steal it and regain momentum. Miller, a sophomore guard, then drew a foul and hit the pair of free throws that iced the win.

The Broncos and Bulldogs (12-11) had traded leads throughout the game. Carter Hjelmstad led Edmond Memorial with 15 points, and in the last minute of regulation, he made the basket that could have won the game.

But Johnson had enough time to answer. Sophomore guard Chance Rodgers also played a huge role for the Broncos, draining four 3-pointers.

“Chance was clutch, man,” Hodges said. “His shot-making ability kept us in the game early, when we were missing shots. He’s a big part of what we do, and hopefully he will continue to do that throughout the playoffs.”

Edmond North 61, Midwest City 42

In a game of runs, Edmond North saved the best for last.

The Huskies defeated Midwest City, 61-42, Friday night at home to reach their area tournament and regional championship. Junior forward Dylan Warlick led Edmond North with 21 points, and junior guard T.O. Barrett added nine.

Late in the third quarter, the Class 6A West 16th-ranked Bombers narrowed Edmond North’s lead to 37-31. Then the top-ranked Huskies went on a 17-0 surge that started in the third quarter and carried into the fourth.

Warlick’s emphatic two-handed dunk off a steal increased the run to 12-0, and junior guard Dontrell Yearby followed with a deep 3. Yearby capped the run with a pair of free throws before Midwest City senior Amos Mobley ended it.

The defending champion Huskies (21-2) dealt with turnovers and missed shots, and Midwest City had some chances. At the end of the first quarter, the Huskies led 9-8. They broke away with a 16-0 run, but the Bombers (6-18) responded with an 11-0 run in the third quarter. Roy Henderson finished with a team-high 11 points for Midwest City, but the Huskies used the fourth quarter to prevent a first-round upset.

Tip-ins

∎ For the third time this season, Class 6A rivals Putnam West and Putnam North will meet. This time, they’re vying for a regional championship. The Patriots rolled past Jenks, 79-55, with 15 points and five assists from junior guard Jaden Constant. The Panthers routed Ponca City, 105-65.

∎ Parker Friedrichsen’s monster season continues. The senior Wake Forest commit scored 45 points as Class 6A Bixby knocked off Enid, 80-63.

∎ Southeast stars LaDainian Fields and Micheal Graham Jr. have joined the 1,000-point club. The dynamic duo led the Class 5A Spartans to a 103-52 first-round regional win over Santa Fe South. Southeast hosts Piedmont in the championship.