Prep Soccer: STM wins D2 state championships in girls’ and boys’ soccer

For the 6th consecutive time, the STM Girls Soccer program earned a state soccer championship.

Here’s how the action, unfolded at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, LA.

In the 6th minute, Jadyn Mallory rewards the nice cross with a header to score the first goal of the game. Cougars take the early 1-0 lead.

37th minute, free kick for Saint Thomas More. Lakeshore’s Charlotte Murray comes up with a great save to keep the lead at 1.

One minute later, Cougars attacking again and Murray deflects it, but Brooklyn Babineaux is there to clean it up for the goal.

Before the girls won their title, the STM Boys took on Ben Franklin in the D2 State Soccer Championship. The Cougars beat Rummel to get to the title game, and this is how it unfolded from Hammond, LA.

16th minute, Ben Franklin strikes first with a header from Jacob Chapital. Falcons take the 1-0 lead.

19th minute, STMs Courtland Williams appears to tie the game but the refs call offsides. The goal does not count.

38th minute, Saint Thomas More evens it up off the foot of Courtland Williams.

In the second half, Corner kick for St. Thomas More, and the Cougars take the 2-1 lead on an Ethan Breaux header in the 60th minute.

St Thomas More would hold on to win the Division II title 2-1.

The most outstanding player is Ethan Breaux.

