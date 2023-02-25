SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: John Searcy, Key West

Q: When did you start playing your sports?

A: I started swimming competitively off and on when I was 5, and tennis has been off and on since I was 7.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: I did a lot growing up, soccer, baseball, basketball, and swimming and tennis as well. My parents got me started playing almost all my sports.

Q: Why did you decide to focus on tennis in high school?

A: My grandma always wanted me to be playing tennis.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: During season I train every weekday with weekends off and in the offseason I generally keep practicing up still, generally 3-4 days a week.

Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?

A: For the most part, vacations are my only time away from sports.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: Academics for sure, athletics are great but I feel like I can go further in academics.

Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?

A: Somewhat, athletics are a great way to compete and become part of a closer-knit group but academics are a better focus for success in the long run.

Q: Between swimming and tennis, which is more important?

A: Swimming and tennis have pretty similar importance for me.

Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: Aside from sports, I am pretty good at bowhunting and spearfishing.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: Sports teach you to grind, something that people have to do to make any sort of good living, especially in Key West.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Senior year I hope to win a majority of my tennis matches in the No. 1 spot and to break my personal best 100 butterfly time in swimming.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: In the near future I hope to stay successful in college.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: My best high school sports moment so far was probably breaking a minute in the 100 butterfly for swimming.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: I’d like to thank Coach Lori (Bosco) for keeping me swimming, Coach Paul (Findley) and Coach Yann (Findley) for years of tennis instruction and advice, and all my family for pushing me to stay active.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?

A: Find your own balance between school, sports, and leisure.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: ‘Look for the gray area, the happy medium.’

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: If I can see improvement in myself in my performance in both swimming and tennis from the end of last season, I will be happy with my high school athletics.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: I would love to visit Greece or Italy, those two countries are rich in history and have some awesome scenery.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: I really enjoy reading, hunting, and fishing and diving.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Sometimes I have struggled with balancing extracurriculars with coursework.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: At this point in time I’d probably give my extra hour per day to some sort of skill.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: I plan on going to college, hopefully to the University of Florida.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Probably not any opportunity, I feel athletics would be too much of a challenge on top of academics for me in college.

Q: What would you tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: I would tell my college roommate that the Keys is a community like no other, with some of the best fishing in the world.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Most likely I’ll ask for my dad to grill up some steaks.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: Not a clue!