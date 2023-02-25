ENDING ON A HIGH NOTE: Marathon's Ross medals in fifth, two other county lifters in Top 10 of weight class

The Top 6 finishers of each weight class in the FHSAA girls weight lifting State Championship garner a place on the podium for a medal, so, expectedly so, after Marathon’s Mikkel Ross finished in seventh place of the Olympic lifters in the 129-pound weight class, there was a bit of disappointment, but she had to move on quickly as she still had had a second chance to medal in the traditional lifts.

On things was, Ross, who ranked 17th entering the finals, was one of the first to complete her lifts, thus she would have to wait for nearly a half hour to find out if she had accomplished her goal.

“Most of the girls in the 129-pound weight class had similar qualifying lifts, so we knew it was a good chance for her to medal,” said Marathon weightlifting coach Jesse Schubert.

Ross would go from 17th to fifth place overall with a combined score of 275, 10 pounds in front of the cut for a State Medal.

“I think the fifth place made up for it,” said Schubert. “In practice, she had been throwing up more weight but in regionals, we realized she had been warming up way too much, so we pulled that back because there’s so much time between each individual lift and she’d just wear herself ragged. Once we got that under control, she was much more confident at state.”

In the State Championship, Ross’ maintained her snatch weight with her clean and jerk improving by 10 pounds better, which was still 15 pounds away from a place on the podium, while her improvement of five pounds in the bench press was good enough for fifth.

“That’s where she wanted to be because that’s where she is at practice,” said Schubert. “I know she was very proud of getting fifth.”

In total, seven lifters from Monroe County qualified for the State Championships, Ross’ Marathon teammate Ella Dunn was 12th in the Olympic lifts and 13th in traditional in the 101-pound weight class, freshman Justice Lee, at 169 pounds, placed eighth in traditional and ninth in Olympic, and senior Allie Brabenec did not make weight at weigh-ins.

“I feel bad because it’s her senior year and it was just unfortunate,” said Schubert. “For the other two, it was a great experience. Ella had some big shoes to fill coming in after (101-pound state champion Rylan) Chapa, but she did a great job. I think it was a great experience for her to know she could get to that level and I think she’s pretty excited about getting back to it. I think having the experience and getting some of the nerves out is going to pay off down the road for Justice too and now has three years to build.”

Also in the Class 1A Championships, Coral Shores’ Valentia Rizzo, Lily Hitchcock, and Vanessa Gabriel could not improve upon their standings to crack the Top 10, while, Key West’s lone representative in the 2A State Champion, Valerie Thene placed ninth in her traditional lifts (bench press and clean and jerk) and was just five pounds and one place away in the Olympics lift (snatch and clean and jerk) from a state medal.

“I hoping the success from all the county state placer will propel their teammates to want to work harder in the offseason so they too can get to the next level,” said Schubert.