Lady Conchs off to solid start in title defense

Two matches into the season and the defending District 16-1A girls lacrosse champions are seemingly picking right back up where they left off as Key West has opened the season with a pair of convincing victories, 15-3 on Thursday, Feb. 16, against Gulliver Prep, and then 12-4 int he home opener versus Westminster Christian a week later on Thursday, Feb. 23.

In the season-opening victory, Key West scooped up 30 ground balls as a unit, with 12 team draw controls and 14 turnovers to roll past Gulliver. The captains kept busy in the win as Lady Conchs senior Bella Marchiano rattled the back of the cage three times, adding an assist, while junior Ella Baxter contributed five goals and two assists to the winning cause Ada Van Loon netted a pair of scores. Senior Devan Bittner got into the mix with a goal, as did junior Ava Brock, sophomore Kaitlyn Piloto, and freshman Maria Chaney finished with her first two career goals.

Keep the Raiders at bay was Lady Conchs sophomore foal keeper Courtney Grabus with five saves.

Key West would savor that win for a week, as its initial home debut was canceled by Western High, as Westminster Christian would be the first team to come to the KWHS Back Yard, and while the Warriors kept it close early, scoring all their goals in the first half, the Lady Conchs proved to be too much in the second half for the eight-goal triumph. It was the first of two games in as many days for Key West, which was right back on the road Friday, Feb. 25., hoping to keep the hot streak going to being the season at Palmetto with Coral Shores scheduled to be in the Lower Keys on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 4 p.m.