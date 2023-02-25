Keys fish house operators cited in shark fin case

A federal judge in Key West has sentenced the operators of Elite Sky International, Inc. (Elite), a company that operates in Marathon, to a quarter million dollar fine and five years of probation for exporting falsely labelled spiny lobster and shark fins from Florida to China.

From November 2018 through October 2019, Elite purchased seafood products for export to China, according to court documents. To meet the high demand for spiny lobster, Elite imported lobster from Nicaragua and Belize for reexport to China, according to the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of Florida.

Elite reexported approximately 63,000 pounds of lobster and falsely labeled the product in shipping documents as “Live Florida Spiny Lobsters, Product of U.S.A.” In a similar violation, Elite acquired shark fins from a licensed local fisherman in Florida and exported approximately 5,666 pounds of shark fins, falsely labeling he product either as “Live Florida Spiny Lobsters, Product of U.S.A.” or “Frozen Fish,” the U.S. Attorneys Office said in a news release on Thursday.

The court ordered Elite to pay a total of $250,000 and placed it on probation for five years. Additionally, the court ordered, as special conditions of probation, that the company establish a corporate compliance program and retain third-party independent auditors to oversee their future activities.

NOAA Office of Law Enforcement, HSI Miami, and FWC Division of Law Enforcement investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Watts-FitzGerald prosecuted the case.

Elite Sky is a Florida corporation and licensed seafood wholesaler located at 1100 Overseas Highway. Its president, Chen Ting Yee, is a resident of Flushing, New York, according to corporation filings.

Conch Key-based commercial fisherman Gary Nichols described Elite Sky as the largest spiny lobster buyer and broker “in the world.” The company has a tank at its Marathon operation that can house 350,000 pounds of live lobster, said Nichols, who has been selling Florida spiny lobster to Elite Sky for 12 years.

“They have four trucks going up and down the road at any given time,” Nichols said after company officials were indicted.

The sentencing comes as spiny lobster season comes to close and fishermen had a less than stellar season. The COVID-19 virus is still heavily impacting China, leading to lockdowns in some areas and mass hospitalizations, which are having a dramatic impact on the Keys spiny lobster industry.

In January, Chinese buyers should have been paying top dollar and buying large amounts of spiny lobster from the Keys and South Florida in preparation for the Chinese New Year on Jan. 22. However, holiday celebrations in that country had been canceled or reduced dramatically, and buyers were not purchasing spiny lobster at the same rate prior to COVID-19 pandemic.

Keys commercial fishermen had been selling lobsters for about $8 a pound , as opposed to in excess of $15 a pound to Asian buyers before the New Year holidays. The price was at $10 a pound two days this season, which started the first week of August.

In addition to prices, COVID has reduced the number of flights between China and the United States, making shipping the lobsters whole and alive more difficult, Nichols said. In past seasons, lobsters had been shipped from South Florida to China in a roughly 25-hour window. The window has increased to 50 to 52 hours, which reduces the lobsters’ chance of surviving the trip, Nichols said. Chinese buyers want the lobsters alive and in good shape because they are kept in tanks when sold at fish houses and restaurants there.

The season was off to a rough start with Hurricane Ian destroying thousands of traps between Key West and the Dry Tortugas.

The highest wind speed during Hurricane Ian, at Smith Shoal, 11 miles northwest of Key West, was recorded at 95 mph. There are at least 50,000 to 70,000 traps between Smith Shoal and the Dry Tortugas, said Bill Kelly, executive director of the Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen’s Association.

Despite the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission being made aware of the trap damage, fisheries were left out of the declaration by the state to the federal government for emergency assistance for Hurricane Ian.

tohara@keysnews.com