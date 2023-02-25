Oxitec to conduct third seasons of field tests

The private bio-tech company Oxitec will continue conducting field releases of genetically modified mosquitoes for a third consecutive rainy season in the Florida Keys this spring and summer, with the ultimate goal of submitting an application to the federal government to allow it to eventually sell its mosquito eradication technology and/or services on the open market.

For the past two years, Oxitec and the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District have partnered on a field tests of lab-reared Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which are found in the Keys and known to carry tropical diseases such as dengue fever and Zika, as part of a pilot project to see if they would be a cost-effective reliable way to eradicate or at least lower populations of wild mosquitoes in the Keys.

The lab-reared Oxitec mosquitoes have a self-destruction mechanism in their DNA, which stops female insects from reaching adulthood, according to Oxitec. Tetracycline delays the mechanism from starting in females, which are given small doses of the antibiotic in the lab when they are larvae to keep them alive to produce eggs.

The male mosquitoes, which do not bite, are not affected by the self-destruction mechanism in their DNA, and so males released into the wild never encounter tetracycline, according to Oxitec. In the past two years, the company redesigned its technology and developed an updated version of the genetically modified mosquito. The second generation allows for greater efficiencies in rearing and better suppression, according to Oxitec.

In January, Oxitec and the Mosquito Control District announced the end of the 2022 mosquito project season. The 2022 male mosquito releases once again demonstrated the strong performance of Oxitec’s non-biting male mosquitoes in limited Florida Keys communities, in which the invasive Aedes aegypti mosquito are present. Based on promising results, the FKMCD-Oxitec Mosquito Project will conduct a third season of deployments in 2023, Oxitec and the Mosquito Control District stated in a joint news release at the end of January.

“This 2022 pilot season demonstrated that Oxitec’s male mosquitoes are able to disperse throughout release areas within Florida Keys communities, that they can find and mate invasive wild Aedes aegypti females, and that their deployment can yield Aedes aegypti population reduction,” the press release stated.

Population monitoring will continue for a period following the final releases at the end of 2022. Oxitec’s self-limiting technology means that any female offspring from encounters between Oxitec’s male mosquitoes and invasive female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes cannot survive, the press release stated.

The project team plans to share additional information regarding project results with Florida Keys communities and others early in the year, Oxitec and the Mosquito Control District.

Oxitec’s targeted biological pest control technology is safe, sustainable, and harmless to the local ecosystem, including beneficial insects like bees and butterflies, Oxitec representatives said in the press release.

“We’re delighted with the results of this second season of the project in the Florida Keys. We’re thankful to the communities that have welcomed our teams and participated in this project, and for our strong and lasting partnership with the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District,” Oxitec’s CEO Grey Frandsen said.

With Oxitec’s 2022 amendment, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services extended the project permits to April 2024, according to Oxitec spokeswoman Meredith Fensom.

“The first two pilot seasons have confirmed that the Oxitec mosquito is a promising tool for sustainable control of the invasive Aedes aegypti mosquito, Mosquito Control District Executive Director Andrea Leal added. “We’re looking forward to 2023 as part of our ongoing efforts to evaluate the best available vector control tools to protect the people of the Florida Keys from dangerous mosquitoes while also protecting the environment.”

However, not everyone in the Keys agrees with the pilot program and with Oxitec’s research.

For the past decade, the Florida Keys Environmental Coalition has opposed the project and questioned the feasibility and the effectiveness of Oxitec’s technology. There is no oversight of the test project and neither Oxitec nor the Mosquito Control District has released data from independent reviewer to prove the technology’s effectiveness in the Keys, Brazil or other locations where it has been used, Coalition Executive Director Barry Wray said.

Wray contends there are other more effective ways to reduce wild mosquito populations in the Keys such as the use of the bacteria wolbachia. In 2017, the Mosquito Control District partnered with the private Kentucky-based company MosquitoMate and released thousands of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes that were infected with the naturally-occurring bacterium. When a wolbachia-infected male mates with a wild female Aedes aegypti, the resulting eggs do not hatch. The wolbachia-treated mosquitoes were released in roughly 20 different spots on Stock Island twice a week.

“We would like to see the data,” Wary said. “They can’t display any results. ... wolbachia worked. Show us how this (Oxitec’s genetically modified mosquitoes) compares. .... No one from the state down to the Mosquito Control District understands this (Oxitec’s) technology.”

Oxitec has yet to file a federal or state application to sell its product on the open market, either to mosquito control districts and other government agencies or to private citizens and homeowners.

“Right now, the Oxitec team is focused on preparation for the third pilot season in the Florida Keys, in partnership with FKMCD, with the aim of validating the Oxitec solution for Aedes aegypti and gathering data to support regulatory approvals,” Fensom wrote in an email to the Keys Citizen this week. “Submission timing is yet to be confirmed. Following submission, the approvals — including timelines — are governed by the regulators.”

The Mosquito Control District and Oxitec have shared previous updates on the 2022 Project and related topics in 20-plus public educational Webinars. All past webinars available to watch at https://www.keysmosquitoproject.com/events.

tohara@keysnews.com