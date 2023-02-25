CFK hosts auction

The College of the Florida Keys Foundation will host an 11-day virtual silent auction to raise funds for CFK students and programs. Bidding culminates on Saturday, March 4, at 9 p.m., in concert with the college’s annual Seaside Soiree in Key Largo.

The virtual silent auction offers an opportunity for people from anywhere on the planet to support the college’s fund-raising efforts, regardless of their attendance at the Seaside Soiree event.

The Seaside Soiree event will be held on Saturday, March 4, at CFK’s Upper Keys Center. With a theme of “Swords and Tails,” the evening will feature costumes, fine dining and cocktails, and live entertainment by the Patxi Pastor All Star Band. For information about the Seaside Soiree, visit http://www.CFK.edu/soiree.

To contribute auction items or financial gifts to the CFK Foundation, contact Stephanie Scuderi, CFK Vice President of Advancement and CFK Foundation Executive Director, at foundation@cfk.edu or 305-809-3287.