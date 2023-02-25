CCFK offers grants

The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations headquartered in the Lower Keys, to support projects that will benefit residents in communities from Big Coppitt to Big Pine Key. The application form is available at http://www.cffk.org/grants.

The Community Foundation has funds to offer small grants, typically up to $3,000, to assist with specific programs, projects, and new initiatives, not to cover regular administrative costs. All grant decisions will be made by the Lower Keys Advisory Council, comprised of residents of the Lower Florida Keys. The council members’ wish is to keep the application open year-round to meet the most urgent needs as they arise, so there is no specific deadline.

Applications must be submitted via this online portal. Only non-profit organizations and faith-based organizations headquartered from Big Pine to Big Coppitt may apply. Contact Kevin Bowes at kevin@cffk.org or 305-809-4992 with questions or for technical assistance with the grant application.