Weiner selected to state post

Monroe County Emergency Management Director Shannon Weiner was recently elected Florida Emergency Preparedness Association president.

In this capacity, Weiner will lead concerns, support initiatives, facilitate communications, and share best practices throughout the emergency management community, helping professional emergency managers throughout the state protect the people of Florida. Weiner became a Certified Emergency Manager in 2005 and has been a Florida Emergency Preparedness Association member since 2003. The position is a one-year term.

Weiner joined Monroe County Emergency Management in 2016. She fulfilled the role of Deputy Incident Commander during the county’s response to Hurricane Irma and became director two weeks before the county’s response to COVID-19 in 2020. She has 20 years of experience in public safety, with 16 years as a professional emergency manager.