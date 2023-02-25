Open in App
Monroe County, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Key West Citizen

Weiner selected to state post

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E3pmG_0kzLT18o00

Monroe County Emergency Management Director Shannon Weiner was recently elected Florida Emergency Preparedness Association president.

In this capacity, Weiner will lead concerns, support initiatives, facilitate communications, and share best practices throughout the emergency management community, helping professional emergency managers throughout the state protect the people of Florida. Weiner became a Certified Emergency Manager in 2005 and has been a Florida Emergency Preparedness Association member since 2003. The position is a one-year term.

Weiner joined Monroe County Emergency Management in 2016. She fulfilled the role of Deputy Incident Commander during the county’s response to Hurricane Irma and became director two weeks before the county’s response to COVID-19 in 2020. She has 20 years of experience in public safety, with 16 years as a professional emergency manager.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy