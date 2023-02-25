Open in App
Oakland, CA
See more from this location?
KRON4 News

One killed in Oakland shooting

By Phil Mayer,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29OfEr_0kzLQxdI00

OAKLAND, Calif. ( KRON ) — One person was killed Friday night in a shooting in Oakland, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened on the 7200 block of International Boulevard just after 7:45 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving a ShotSpotter notification. Upon arrival, they found a victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are withholding the victim’s name as their family is being notified. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510)238-3821.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oakland, CA newsLocal Oakland, CA
Oakland PD announces additional resources in sideshow crackdown
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Oakland food vendor attack caught on camera
Oakland, CA1 day ago
72-year-old security guard brutally beaten during Oakland burglary
Oakland, CA21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Felon found with ghost gun after San Jose family disturbance
San Jose, CA7 hours ago
Police: Argument preceded fatal California school stabbing
Santa Rosa, CA7 hours ago
Uvalde foundation helps those affected in Santa Rosa fatal stabbing at high school
Santa Rosa, CA22 hours ago
Standoff arrest, accidental fire happen simultaneously at Oakland Motel 6, officials say
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Two shot, one killed in East Oakland Wednesday
Oakland, CA3 days ago
4th person to die at Santa Rita Jail in 6 weeks
Dublin, CA1 day ago
Police in Suisun City looking for person who shot at vehicle
Suisun City, CA1 day ago
Suspected shooter kills self after chase in Sonoma County
Santa Rosa, CA1 day ago
Oakland ransomware attacker plans to release information
Oakland, CA1 day ago
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Oakland's Fruitvale District
Oakland, CA3 days ago
Suspect in Stabbing Incident Arrested
Antioch, CA1 day ago
Pedestrian injured in San Jose traffic incident
San Jose, CA2 days ago
Woman accused of making threats to Christian school arrested in Walnut Creek
Walnut Creek, CA1 day ago
Arrest made in Oakland mass shooting
Oakland, CA3 days ago
Santa Rosa investigators release new details of fatal high school stabbing
Santa Rosa, CA6 hours ago
Missing 73-year-old San Jose woman found
San Jose, CA1 day ago
Friday Morning Constitutional: Body Found on Daly City Beach
Daly City, CA1 day ago
Suspect in San Jose street vendor assault arrested
San Jose, CA2 days ago
Woman arrested for threats against Walnut Creek private school
Walnut Creek, CA1 day ago
Rohnert Park man found guilty of East Bay bank robbery spree
Rohnert Park, CA1 day ago
Forklift Driver arrested for Murder
Fremont, CA1 day ago
Police investigate series of armed robberies at Oakland ATMs
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Lul G, Former SOB x RBE Rapper, to Serve 21 Years in Prison for Shooting, Killing Man
Vallejo, CA1 day ago
Man killed in Hayward Monday night
Hayward, CA4 days ago
Driver killed by single vehicle crash in Brentwood
Brentwood, CA9 hours ago
2 minors arrested for robbery, shooting in Antioch
Antioch, CA4 days ago
Oakland police does not chase robbery suspects, $100K stolen
Oakland, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy