High school basketball: Bowling Green secures OT victory over Northview in Division I sectional
By The Blade,7 days ago
KANSAS, Ohio — The Bowling Green High School boys basketball team outscored Northview 11-7 in overtime to get a 49-45 sectional victory over their Northern Lakes League foe Friday night at Lakota High School.
Brock Hastings had 15 points to lead 13th seeded Bowling Green (11-12), while Jabari Conway scored 14 in this Division I matchup.
Drew Barnesky led sixth-seeded Northview (16-7) with 17 points.
FINDLAY 58, ANTHONY WAYNE 34
Jake Bishop led four Findlay players in double figures with 14 points as the Trojans won a Division I sectional game at Start High School.
Will Cordonnier and Ryan Montgomery added 12 points each for Findlay (16-7) and Luke Weihrauch had 10.
Parker Schofield paced Anthony Wayne (14-9) with 11 points.
PERRYSBURG 69, CLAY 36
GENOA, Ohio — Austin Shultz scored 16 points and Gavin Fenneken added 11 points as third-seeded Perrysburg won a Division I sectional game at Genoa High School.
Lucas Jeremy’s 11 points led Clay (2-21).
ST. JOHN’S JESUIT 77, TIFFIN COLUMBIAN 47
The ninth-seeded Titans ran out to a 40-19 halftime lead and cruised to a Division I sectional victory over the Tornadoes at Start High School.
Marquez Frazier had 21 points to lead St. John’s Jesuit (15-9), while Jaylen Murphy scored 19, and CJ Hornbeak had 18 points.
Logan Beaston led second-seeded Tiffin Columbian (18-5) with 16 points.
ROSSFORD 32, MAUMEE 20
Brenden Revels scored 13 points and Derek Vorst 11 points for Rossford (19-4) in a Division II sectional final victory at Anthony Wayne.
Kyle Arndt had nine points for Maumee (6-18).
WAUSEON 68, WOODWARD 50
Third-seeded Wauseon (16-7) got 20 points from Landon Hines, 18 from Elijah McLeod, and 13 from Jude Armstrong on the way to a Division II sectional victory at Anthony Wayne High School.
Joey Justen’s 16 points led Woodward (4-17).
CENTRAL CATHOLIC 80, ROGERS 49
Isaiah Brenneman scored 17 points as the top-seeded Fighting Irish rolled to a Division II sectional victory over the eighth-seeded Rams at Bowsher.
Makhi Leach had 14 points and Noah Langford 12 points for Central (19-4).
Shawn Coleman put in 18 points and Tray Booker 14 points for Rogers (6-17).
ST. MARYS MEMORIAL 75, FOSTORIA 47
LIMA, Ohio — Austin Parks had 27 points, and Jace Turner scored 21 to lead the second-ranked Roughriders to a Division II sectional victory over the Redmen at Lima Senior High School.
Jayceon Tucker led eighth-seeded Fostoria (10-14) with 13 points, while Machi Johnson scored 12.
LIMA SHAWNEE 82, NAPOLEON 74
PAULDING, Ohio — Austin Miller tallied 35 points and Will McBride added 21 as Lima Shawnee (12-12) won a Division II game at Paulding High School.
Kellen Ressler and Caden Kruse paced Napoleon (9-14) with 18 points, Caleb Stoner had 11, and Blake Wolf 10.
CARDINAL STRITCH 69, MILAN EDISON 29
BASCOM, Ohio — Kam Hughes scored 20 points as top-seeded Cardinal Stritch rolled past No. 11 seed Milan Edison in a Division III sectional final at Hopewell-Loudon High School.
Breon Hicks put in 15 points for the Cardinals (20-3).
Kayden Bourget had 10 points for Edison (4-20).
EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN 89, EVERGREEN 53
Jerry Easter II had 32 points for Emmanuel Christian (20-3), while Jacob Sims scored 11, and Nate Miles had 10 points in a Division III sectional at Springfield High School.
Eli Keifer led ninth-seeded Evergreen (13-11) with 24 points.
ARCHBOLD 61, DEFIANCE TINORA 46
Eighth-seeded Archbold outscored 12th-seeded Defiance Tinora 24-13 in the fourth quarter to secure a Division III sectional final victory at Springfield.
Cade Brenner scored 23 points and Sonny Phillips 16 points for the Blue Streaks (13-11).
WAYNE TRACE 63, DELTA 40
WAUSEON — Kyle Stoller poured in 29 points and Brooks Laukhuf added 19 points as Wayne Trace (18-6) won a Division III sectional game at Wauseon High School.
James Ruple and Nolan Risner paced Delta (17-6) with 12 points each.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF 71, ELMWOOD 29
ELIDA, Ohio — Hunter Stechschulte scored 18 points, Caden Erford added 16, and Colin White had 12 as Ottawa-Glandorf (20-3) cruised to a win in a Division III sectional game.
Kade Lentz paced Elmwood (7-17) with 19 points.
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN 56, STRYKER 48
BRYAN — Karter Koester had 19 points in the first half, and Kalon Butler made 12 of 15 at the free-throw line to lead the third-seeded Eagles to a Division IV sectional victory over the Panthers.
Koester had 25 points to lead Toledo Christian (16-8), while Butler scored 19.
Daniel Donovan led Stryker (14-10) with 13 points.
ANTWERP 48, PETTISVILLE 39
BRYAN — Carson Altimus had 21 points, and Landon Brewer scored 16 to lead the second-ranked Archers to a Division IV sectional victory over the Blackbirds.
Cayden Jacoby led fourth-seeded Pettisville (15-9) with 23 points, while Jack Leppelmeier scored 10.
PATRICK HENRY 52, FAYETTE 29
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio — Lincoln Creager scored 18 points and Mack Hieber added 11 points as Patrick Henry won a Division IV sectional game.
Skylar Lester tallied 10 points for Fayette (9-15).
HOPEWELL-LOUDON 55, MCCOMB 37
TIFFIN — Donovan Elmore scored 13 points and Braylon Martinez had 13 as second-seeded Hopewell-Loudon won at Tiffin Columbian High School.
Grant Dishong scored 15 points for McComb, while Camden Glaser added 12 points.
MICHIGAN REGULAR SEASON
ERIE MASON 55, WHITEFORD 53
OTTAWA LAKE — The Eagles (14-6, 11-1) won the Tri-County Conference title as Carson Brown made a layup with 1.9 seconds left.
Whiteford led 53-49 with three minutes to go but the Eagles scored the last six points. Brown led the way with 27 points and Alex Langenderfer added 13.
The Bobcats (14-7) were paced by Luke Rasor with 16 points, Kolby Masserant with 13 and Evan Parker with 10.
