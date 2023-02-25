High school basketball: Bowling Green secures OT victory over Northview in Division I sectional

KANSAS, Ohio — The Bowling Green High School boys basketball team outscored Northview 11-7 in overtime to get a 49-45 sectional victory over their Northern Lakes League foe Friday night at Lakota High School.

Brock Hastings had 15 points to lead 13th seeded Bowling Green (11-12), while Jabari Conway scored 14 in this Division I matchup.

Drew Barnesky led sixth-seeded Northview (16-7) with 17 points.

FINDLAY 58, ANTHONY WAYNE 34

Jake Bishop led four Findlay players in double figures with 14 points as the Trojans won a Division I sectional game at Start High School.

Will Cordonnier and Ryan Montgomery added 12 points each for Findlay (16-7) and Luke Weihrauch had 10.

Parker Schofield paced Anthony Wayne (14-9) with 11 points.

PERRYSBURG 69, CLAY 36

GENOA, Ohio — Austin Shultz scored 16 points and Gavin Fenneken added 11 points as third-seeded Perrysburg won a Division I sectional game at Genoa High School.

Lucas Jeremy’s 11 points led Clay (2-21).

ST. JOHN’S JESUIT 77, TIFFIN COLUMBIAN 47

The ninth-seeded Titans ran out to a 40-19 halftime lead and cruised to a Division I sectional victory over the Tornadoes at Start High School.

Marquez Frazier had 21 points to lead St. John’s Jesuit (15-9), while Jaylen Murphy scored 19, and CJ Hornbeak had 18 points.

Logan Beaston led second-seeded Tiffin Columbian (18-5) with 16 points.

ROSSFORD 32, MAUMEE 20

Brenden Revels scored 13 points and Derek Vorst 11 points for Rossford (19-4) in a Division II sectional final victory at Anthony Wayne.

Kyle Arndt had nine points for Maumee (6-18).

WAUSEON 68, WOODWARD 50

Third-seeded Wauseon (16-7) got 20 points from Landon Hines, 18 from Elijah McLeod, and 13 from Jude Armstrong on the way to a Division II sectional victory at Anthony Wayne High School.

Joey Justen’s 16 points led Woodward (4-17).

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 80, ROGERS 49

Isaiah Brenneman scored 17 points as the top-seeded Fighting Irish rolled to a Division II sectional victory over the eighth-seeded Rams at Bowsher.

Makhi Leach had 14 points and Noah Langford 12 points for Central (19-4).

Shawn Coleman put in 18 points and Tray Booker 14 points for Rogers (6-17).

ST. MARYS MEMORIAL 75, FOSTORIA 47

LIMA, Ohio — Austin Parks had 27 points, and Jace Turner scored 21 to lead the second-ranked Roughriders to a Division II sectional victory over the Redmen at Lima Senior High School.

Jayceon Tucker led eighth-seeded Fostoria (10-14) with 13 points, while Machi Johnson scored 12.

LIMA SHAWNEE 82, NAPOLEON 74

PAULDING, Ohio — Austin Miller tallied 35 points and Will McBride added 21 as Lima Shawnee (12-12) won a Division II game at Paulding High School.

Kellen Ressler and Caden Kruse paced Napoleon (9-14) with 18 points, Caleb Stoner had 11, and Blake Wolf 10.

CARDINAL STRITCH 69, MILAN EDISON 29

BASCOM, Ohio — Kam Hughes scored 20 points as top-seeded Cardinal Stritch rolled past No. 11 seed Milan Edison in a Division III sectional final at Hopewell-Loudon High School.

Breon Hicks put in 15 points for the Cardinals (20-3).

Kayden Bourget had 10 points for Edison (4-20).

EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN 89, EVERGREEN 53

Jerry Easter II had 32 points for Emmanuel Christian (20-3), while Jacob Sims scored 11, and Nate Miles had 10 points in a Division III sectional at Springfield High School.

Eli Keifer led ninth-seeded Evergreen (13-11) with 24 points.

ARCHBOLD 61, DEFIANCE TINORA 46

Eighth-seeded Archbold outscored 12th-seeded Defiance Tinora 24-13 in the fourth quarter to secure a Division III sectional final victory at Springfield.

Cade Brenner scored 23 points and Sonny Phillips 16 points for the Blue Streaks (13-11).

WAYNE TRACE 63, DELTA 40

WAUSEON — Kyle Stoller poured in 29 points and Brooks Laukhuf added 19 points as Wayne Trace (18-6) won a Division III sectional game at Wauseon High School.

James Ruple and Nolan Risner paced Delta (17-6) with 12 points each.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF 71, ELMWOOD 29

ELIDA, Ohio — Hunter Stechschulte scored 18 points, Caden Erford added 16, and Colin White had 12 as Ottawa-Glandorf (20-3) cruised to a win in a Division III sectional game.

Kade Lentz paced Elmwood (7-17) with 19 points.

TOLEDO CHRISTIAN 56, STRYKER 48

BRYAN — Karter Koester had 19 points in the first half, and Kalon Butler made 12 of 15 at the free-throw line to lead the third-seeded Eagles to a Division IV sectional victory over the Panthers.

Koester had 25 points to lead Toledo Christian (16-8), while Butler scored 19.

Daniel Donovan led Stryker (14-10) with 13 points.

ANTWERP 48, PETTISVILLE 39

BRYAN — Carson Altimus had 21 points, and Landon Brewer scored 16 to lead the second-ranked Archers to a Division IV sectional victory over the Blackbirds.

Cayden Jacoby led fourth-seeded Pettisville (15-9) with 23 points, while Jack Leppelmeier scored 10.

PATRICK HENRY 52, FAYETTE 29

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio — Lincoln Creager scored 18 points and Mack Hieber added 11 points as Patrick Henry won a Division IV sectional game.

Skylar Lester tallied 10 points for Fayette (9-15).

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 55, MCCOMB 37

TIFFIN — Donovan Elmore scored 13 points and Braylon Martinez had 13 as second-seeded Hopewell-Loudon won at Tiffin Columbian High School.

Grant Dishong scored 15 points for McComb, while Camden Glaser added 12 points.





MICHIGAN REGULAR SEASON

ERIE MASON 55, WHITEFORD 53

OTTAWA LAKE — The Eagles (14-6, 11-1) won the Tri-County Conference title as Carson Brown made a layup with 1.9 seconds left.

Whiteford led 53-49 with three minutes to go but the Eagles scored the last six points. Brown led the way with 27 points and Alex Langenderfer added 13.

The Bobcats (14-7) were paced by Luke Rasor with 16 points, Kolby Masserant with 13 and Evan Parker with 10.