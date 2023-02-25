THREE THINGS TO KNOW -02/25/23

Alexander Township Officers Named

Alexander Township had their organizational meeting last month and named its officers for the coming year.

Those officers are Brian Grubbs, as chairman and Bobby Sickels as vice chairman. The 2022 financial report has also been completed. Contact Judy Ellis at 740-416-3375 to view the report.

Burr Oak State Park Plans Kids Adventure

GLOUSTER — An activity entitled, Kids Adventure With Your Senses, will be taking place on Saturday, March 4, starting at 2 p.m. at Burr Oak State Park, which is located at 10220 Burr Oak Lodge Road in Glouster.

After the meeting at the Nature Center, participants will start out on a one-mile hike where they will be challenged to use their five senses — touch, hearing, sight, smell and taste — to help them explore the spring forest.

For more information on this activity contact Park Naturalist, Julie Gee, at 740-767-3570.

This Day in History

On this day, Feb. 25, 2012, national debates about racism and racial profiling ensued after Trayvon Martin, an unarmed African American teenager returning from a convenience store in Sanford, FLA. was fatally shot by a neighborhood-watch volunteer, George Zimmerman, who later successfully argued that he had acted in self-defense.