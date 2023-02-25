Lost and found pets

LOST: dog “Nolan,” neutered blue fawn pit bull, fur color light brown and white with a spotted nose, eye color hazel, months old, 20-25 pounds, folded ears, long tail, Stantonsburg and Allen roads, 252-885-8595, email taniyatucker080@gmail.com; dog “Waylon,” neutered blue tick hound, fur color white with black spots, face is mostly black; almost looks like a Dalmatian, red nylon collar, 1.5 years old, 100 pounds, droop ears, long tail, Indian Wells Place, 252-876-3155, email scottycle@gmail.com; dog “Snowflake,” spayed mixed breed, fur color white with black splotches; semi-erect ears, long tail, N.C. 903 north, Stokes, 252-473-8003, email aletiagoudy@gmail.com.

FOUND: dog, female setter mix, fur color white with brown spots/markings, 30-35 pounds, droop ears, stub tail, Beddard’s Crossing, Tucker Road, Grimesland, 252-531-3961, email dmgreene1959@aol.com; orange cat, 1-2 years old, 7-8 pounds, may be pregnant, Meadowbrook Drive, 508-361-0331, email asantos22@yahoo.com; cat, male domestic short hair, fur color black and gray stripped with black tail, 1 year old, small, slender, Lee Street, Cherry Oaks subdivision, 919-605-9500, email lanejones1125@gmail.com.

Mutt strutters

Pitt County Animal Services is seeking volunteer “mutt strutters” to walk dogs at 9 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 4550 County Home Road. Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate (16 or older with parental consent). Donations of treats also are accepted. Call 902-1725.

‘Rover Nights’

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. It is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment. Crates, food, toys and treats provided. To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive confirmation from staff before scheduling pickup.

Spay Today

Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours of operation are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for a cat. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.

Pet Food Pantry

The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.