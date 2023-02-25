Police chief seeks marketable pay for officers, support staff

During the Feb. 13 City Council work session, Councilman T.J. Walker asked Police Chief Robert Hassell what the council could do to help him with recruitment and retention and what were some things the council could do to provide some additional support.

Hassell referred to the city working to have a municipal classification and compensation study ready for discussion and deliberation by the council. Evergreen Solutions, of Tallahassee, Fla., is serving as the study consultant.

Hassell said he has given a very detailed report to the consultant through the city’s Human Resources Department and the city manager’s office.

“That is where I can use the most support at this moment from City Council,” Hassell said.

Hassell made clear the part about the study is where he could use much assistance to make sure officers, along with support personnel such as 911 telecommunicators, are paid a marketable salary across the board.

Hassell pointed out that telecommunicators typically will answer 56,000 911 calls a year.

“Those are a lot of calls,” he said.

Hassell said 90,000 calls for service a year are dispatched to the police and fire departments.

Additionally, he said he had come up with some ways he believes would be beneficial to the police department in trying to better use civilians and spoke of taking some of the needs from officers and putting them elsewhere on the civilian staff.

The subject of staffing at the police department came up during the work session after Councilman Lige Daughtridge made clear he would like to explore the possibility of having private security work at the Rocky Mount Event Center.

Daughtridge said that he does not believe the city has too many problems at the event center and that, “I haven’t heard of any.”

As for Hassell’s statement about shifting certain duties away from officers to civilian staffers, Daughtridge wanted to know why civilians could not be used in the same way at the event center, particularly if there is a force nearby that can go to the facility and take care of any issues in case something happens there.

Daughtridge told Hassell that was a suggestion because “I’m hearing that it’s putting a strain on your officers and even to the point that it may have caused some to leave.”

Daughtridge also made clear he will advocate where he can for the first responders.

Hassell said the police department is looking at having certified security officers possibly to supplement some of the department’s coverage of the event center.

Hassell spoke of possibly supplementing some of the patrols of the event center parking lot while officers take care of the inside of the event center.

He said at the event center, “No, we haven’t had any issues — nothing that raises my eyebrow. And it’s definitely not been anything that we couldn’t handle, but we plan for worst contingencies.”

He also said he believes there are opportunities to supplement with possibly even some of the deputies from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office and the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and with some security officers who are certified throughout the state.

Councilman Andre Knight also emphasized that all council members have events and that a lot of times parks and recreation employees are off yet they have to come to set up a stage and do cleanup work afterward.

Knight, also noting he worked long ago at IBM Corp., said that there were calls for employees to work overtime and that those who wanted to do so normally stepped up to fill the obligation.

“And so, we’ll just have to work this thing out,” Knight said of the situation with the police department.

Knight made clear that he knows the classification and compensation study will be coming before the council and that he does not foresee any problem with increasing pay.

“But you know, we just have to work hard to try to recruit and fill those positions. And I think once we do, it shouldn’t be a problem,” he said.

Walker chairs council work sessions as mayor pro tem for 2023.