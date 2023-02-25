Leaders discuss challenges facing businesses

Among the conversations about the state of business in North Carolina and the entrepreneurs who start businesses in the Twin Counties during a Business Roundtable event Thursday with Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, a message was sent out to young people looking for career opportunities: The construction trades need you now.

The lack of professionals in the building trades — masons, carpenters, plumbers, electricians and HVAC technicians — was a topic of much discussion at the meeting that featured a panel of 14 Twin Counties business owners.

It is a problem for construction business owners and other businesses looking to expand or fix current problems.

The event at the Rocky Mount Event Center also was attended by local government officials and representatives of area colleges. Among them was Nash County board Chairman Robbie Davis, the owner of a construction business, who revealed a statistic showing the need for new blood in the trades.

Davis said a jobsite survey of construction tradesmen in 1985 revealed their average age to be 39. A survey conducted last year showed their average age to be 63.

If officials with the state Department of Public Instruction had been present at the meeting, they would have heard the pleas of several local business owners that vocational education needs to be brought back to the state’s high schools.

Another often-discussed topic at the event was the vast resources available at the small business centers at Nash and Edgecombe community colleges. Numerous business owners praised the centers for educational resources and counseling that enabled them to grow their sales and profits. It also was noted that the centers also connect business owners with state and private grant and loan providers.

Marshall presented the group with recent surveys reporting that a large percentage of business owners think they should have sought the counsel available at a small business center when they first started out. Despite glowing endorsements for community college small business centers, statistics show them to be an under-utilized resource.

When asked about mistakes they made when first starting out, 42 percent of the business owners surveyed stated they should have sought more information about grant and loan programs. Forty-two percent mentioned taxes and accounting. Thirty-one percent wished they would have educated themselves on how to legally structure their businesses. Twenty-seven percent thought they should have sought more information on how to get started.

A survey showing where business owners went for information to get businesses up and running shows that 11 percent went to a small business center. At 54 percent, the N.C. Department of State website was the number one response. Other online research accounted for 49 percent.

Of the business challenges they face daily, several at the roundtable said more needs to be done in revitalizing the downtown areas of Rocky Mount and Tarboro.

While successful efforts to land huge corporate expansions are headline-grabbers for local government officials, Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans said the contributions of small businesses to the local economy are often overlooked.

“We need to do a better job of supporting small businesses,” he said.