The Blunt Reason Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Didn’t Strand Any Characters In The Quantum Realm In The Movie’s Finale
By Sean O'Connell,6 days ago
The following addresses spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Steer clear if you haven’t yet seen the movie, and still want to go into the movie unscathed.
Even as you were able to tell from the extended trailers for Marvel’s new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania , there will come a moment when Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) battles Kang (Jonathan Majors) in hand-to-hand combat, trying to stop the conqueror from stepping through a portal and escaping from the Quantum Realm . It has been made very clear by Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) that letting Kang escape would be a disaster. We touch on the fact, in our Ending Explained piece , that Hope (Evangeline Lilly) returns in time to help Scott vanquish Kang, and the two return home to Earth.
But was that always going to be the case?
Rumors that circulated online before the movie opened revealed that either Scott, Hope, or both were in danger of getting stranded in the Quantum Realm after their battle with Kang. This would have left Hank (Michael Douglas), Janet, and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) back on Earth, desperate to find a way to rescue their loved ones. So when I got a chance to speak with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania screenwriter Jeff Loveness, I asked if that option ever was on the table. And he admitted to CinemaBlend:
He brings up a very good point. In the closing moments of Ant-Man and the Wasp , Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) embarks on a quick excavation mission into the Quantum Realm. But it happens during Thanos’s snap, leading to this scene :
There’d be no reason to repeat that, leaving Scott in the Quantum Realm. Because as Jeff Loveness says, we’ve already seen him escape in Avengers: Endgame . And also, Cassie now understands better how to access the Quantum Realm, and it should be safer to visit with Kang the Conqueror gone. Plus, Loveness told us that there’s an exciting wrinkle that comes from having Scott escape the Quantum Realm, and now wrestle with what he just did.
As Loveness tells us:
Given the fact that Jeff Loveness is writing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty , he probably knows a thing or two about where the slate of Upcoming Marvel Movies are heading. We also know that Avengers: Kang Dynasty is going to be directed by Shang-Chi filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton , keeping it in the Marvel family. At the very least, we know that Kang will be the focal point of these stories moving forward.
