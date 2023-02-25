Catherine Braswell: Library provides many resources

In honor of Black History Month, check out Braswell Memorial Library’s NewsBank database, Black Life in America.

This is a resource for exploring the experience and impact of African Americans as recorded by the news media from 1704 to today. Old newspapers and documents have been digitized and indexed.

Discover hard-to-find articles, advertisements and legal notices from historical and current sources with information on people, issues, and events that shaped and continue to influence conversations about race, equity and diversity.

At the top of each article, there are icons allowing you to copy, email, download, save, hear it read or copy a link to share. Remote access is available 24/7 on any device through the library website.

North Carolina Humanities’ statewide book club, North Carolina Reads, is back. This year, North Carolina Reads features five new books that explore issues of racial, social and gender equality and the history and culture of North Carolina:

“Carolina Built” by Kianna Alexander.“Game Changers: Dean Smith, Charlie Scott, and the Era that Transformed a Southern College Town” by Art Chansky.“Money Rock: A Family’s Story of Cocaine, Race, and Ambition in the New South” by Pam Kelley.“Under a Gilded Moon” by Joy Jordan-Lake.“Step It Up and Go: The Story of North Carolina Popular Music” by David Menconi.

N.C. Humanities is hosting book club events where participants will hear from guest speakers, including book authors and topic experts.

If you are interested in joining, contact Brenda: 252-442-1951, ext. 256.

Story Times for young children are offered weekly all year long. These story times for preschoolers use the five practices of early literacy: singing, talking, reading, writing and playing. These five skills are the building blocks of early literacy and an important steppingstone on the way to reading independently.

Story times incorporate phrases, colors, shapes and bilingual (English and Spanish) stories.

Braswell Memorial Library and the Youth Services Department are happy to introduce our newest story teller, Brittany Thorne. Brittany is a recent graduate of East Carolina University and is pursuing a career as a librarian. Her background is in working in libraries and with children in the Edgecombe County Public Schools.

Did you know that you can explore your family tree at Braswell Memorial Library? Our Kornegay Local History/Genealogy Room is open regular library hours and offers a wealth of resources to help you discover your ancestors.

Some of the resources available are books of marriages, estates, wills, deeds, etc. for selected North Carolina counties. There are local historical newspapers on microfilm, area high school yearbooks and city directories. You’ll have free access to Ancestry Library Edition and other databases.

The collection includes genealogical and historical society newsletters, North Carolina state and county histories, donated genealogical research, as well as historic maps of North Carolina and area counties.

However, the best resource of all is expert help. It is easy to get started. Stop by and we will give you the tools you need to begin digging for your roots.

At Braswell Memorial Library, anyone who lives, works or attends school in Nash or Edgecombe counties is eligible for a free library card. Adults 18 and over must complete an application form, provide a government-issued photo ID and proof of address.

Proof of address can be established with any of the following: mail that has been delivered by the post office, bills, lease agreements, school or work documents, etc. Children under 18 will need a parent or guardian to sign the library card application form.

We hope that you will become a member of your library.

Catherine Roche is the director of Braswell Memorial Library.