Shelva Jean Bailey Halsey, 85, died Sunday, February 19, 2023 in Three Rivers Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Windsor. Mrs. Halsey was born in Martin County on February 1, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Reuben, Sr. and Viola Whitehurst Bailey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank G. Halsey, Sr.; a grandson, Steven Craig Halsey; sisters, Alice Ruth Holliday and Carolyn Hardison; and by brothers, Reuben, Jr. and George Bailey. A retired nurse, she completed her training at Parkview Hospital in Rocky Mount. Her nursing career encompassed work at Brown's Hospital in Williamston, Chowan Hospital in Edenton, providing private duty homecare, and lastly working as a teacher's assistant in the Edenton-Chowan School System with Special Needs students. She had also worked in children's daycare, and all the while was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. A member of Cape Colony Church of Christ, she faithfully attended as long as health permitted and also enjoyed membership in the Post 40 American Legion Auxiliary. Surviving are her children, Rev. Frank G. Halsey, Jr. (wife, Sharon) of Jamesville, Craig Bailey Halsey (wife, Melissa), and Laurie Halsey Simmons (husband, Mac), both of Edenton; a sister, Hattie Stocks of Tarboro; and a brother, Boyd Franklin Bailey of Clearwater, FL. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, David Halsey (wife, Jennifer), Jonathan Halsey, Tabitha Halsey VanderAa (husband, Arthur III), Bradley Halsey (wife, Megan), Stefanie Halsey Rueffer (husband, Nick), Seth Simmons and Sean Simmons; a granddaughter-in-law, Catherine Ray Nolen; and 21 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 25th, at 11:00 a.m. in Cape Colony Church of Christ and will be conducted by Pastor Greg Biggs and by her son, The Rev. Frank G. Halsey, Jr. A private burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family in the vestibule of the church immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Cape Colony Church of Christ, P.O. Box 431, Edenton, NC 27932, or to one's favorite charity. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.