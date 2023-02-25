Leslie C. McMellon, Jr.

Leslie Colley McMellon, Jr., 86, of Hertford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Mr. McMellon was born in Fall River, MA on March 28, 1936 to the late Leslie C. and Margaret Myles McMellon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kellie Tallentire. A veteran, he proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1961, and had a 30 year career with the Central Intelligence Agency having worked in both the United States and overseas. After retiring, he moved to North Carolina in 2008 to pursue his love of golf. Surviving is his wife of 30 years, Joyce Hunt McMellon; his son, L. Brian McMellon (Laura) of Sun City, AZ; by his three step-children, Melissa Lyons of Norfolk, VA, Beauveau B. Lyons (Heather) of Greenbackville, VA, and Michael W. Lyons (Jennifer) of Middleburg, VA; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Fetterhoff (Greg) of Lakeland, FL, Joshua McMellon (Lucy) of Bellevue, WA, Brittany Cooper (Kirk) of Gainesville, VA, and Alexandra McMellon of Phoenix, AZ; four step-grandchildren, Ryan White (Caitlin) of Fredericksburg, VA, Michael W. Lyons, Jr. of Aquia, VA, Rachel White of Norfolk, VA, and Tyler Lyons of Germany. Together Leslie and Joyce were blessed to share 17 great-grandchildren. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at www.alz.org. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.