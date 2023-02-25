West Virginia Captures Series-Opener Over Arizona in Extra Innings

The Mountaineers take game one over Arizona 6-5 in a wild 11th inning finish

Tuscon, AZ - West Virginia sophomore J.J. Wetherholt tied the game in the third inning with a two-run home run and stole home in the 11th inning with two outs as the Mountaineers (3-2) grabbed the series opener 6-5 over the Arizona Wildcats (3-2) on Friday night.

Arizona's Nik McClaughry sliced a leadoff triple down the right field line in the bottom of the first inning and Chase Davis followed with an RBI double for the game's first run. Then, WVU starting pitcher Ben Hampton Garen Caulifield and beaned Tony Bullard to load the bases before Kiko Romero doubled into right centerfield, scoring Davis as the Wildcats captured the early 2-0 lead.

In the top of the third, leadoff hitter Braden Barry worked a walk before J.J. Wetherholt blasted a two-run home run well over the right field wall to tie the game at two.

Arizona reclaimed the lead in the bottom half of the frame when Mac Bingham smacked a one-out double down the left field line, and then with two outs, Tommy Splaine delivered the RBI double to grab the 3-2 advantage.

In the sixth, Arizona starting pitcher TJ Nichols gave up a leadoff single to Ellis Garcia, then Sam White hit a one-out single into left centerfield and Tevin Tucker put the runners at second and third with a sacrifice bunt before Braden Barry singled into left field, scoring them both as the Mountaineers regained the lead 4-3 and ending Nichols' night.

West Virginia tacked on a run in the seventh when three-hole hitter Dayne Leonard hit a leadoff single, Caleb McNeely earned a walk, Logan Suave laid a sacrifice bunt down, advancing both runners, before Garcia placed an RBI ground ball over to second.

West Virginia starting pitcher Ben Hampton retired 11 consecutive Wildcat batters before McClaughry punched a single through the left side. Caulifield hit a two-out single, placing runners at the corners. WVU head coach Randy Mazey called upon sophomore Aidan Major, and he answered with a pop fly to right field for the third out as the Mountaineers held on to the 5-3 advantage through seven innings.

Major put two on to begin the eighth before Mazey went to the bullpen for the right-hander Noah Short. Spain placed a bunt down the first baseline to advance the runners and his relief was short as Mazey, again, called out to the bullpen for David Hagaman.

Hagaman walked the first batter he faced, then Mason White hit an RBI sacrifice fly to left field. Again, the bases loaded were loaded after another batter was given first on a walk and Mazey again would return to his bullpen for Kevin Dowdell, and he walked in the tying run.

Sophomore Keegan Allen and on the 2-2 pitch, Caulifield lined out to centerfield to get out of the inning.

West Virginia and Arizona put a runner in scoring position in the ninth but neither club could bring them home and the series opener went into extra innings.

In the top of the 11th, Wetherholt drove a leadoff double into rightfield, and stole third with one out. Then, with two outs and on the 0-2 pitch, Wetherholt took off for home and prompted a wild throw towards the plate as he slid safely in for the lead, 6-5.

Mountaineer junior reliever Carlson Reed delivered a 1-2-3 inning in the tenth and kept the Wildcats off the board in the 11th as West Virginia held on for the 6-5 victory.

West Virginia will look to take the series on Saturday with the first pitch for game two set for 5:00 p.m. EST and streaming on Pac 12 Insider.

