Tribune-Review

Greensburg Salem, YMCA pilot 8th-grade after-school program

By Jeff Himler,

7 days ago
About 20 eighth graders will be taking after-school field trips to downtown businesses and other places to expose them to new things in a new program between Greensburg Salem School District and the YMCA.

“The Greensburg YMCA will provide a safe place for the kids where they will feel valued, have the opportunity to try new and unique experiences and, most importantly, have the freedom to simply be kids,” said Ashley Kertes, associate administrator to the Greensburg Salem superintendent and head of community outreach. “They have enough structure and school work during the day — having fun and playing afterwards is just as important.”

The eight-week program is set to begin March 6 and will be offered on a trial basis for up to 20 students whom school administrators identify as having the most potential to benefit.

The program will be held at the Y from about 3 to 5:15 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

YMCA CEO Suzanne Printz said the students will be provided snacks and will have access to amenities such as the Y’s weight room. They’ll also go on field trips to nearby sites including the county courthouse and downtown Greensburg businesses and eateries.

“The main focus is going to be on new experiences that the kids may not otherwise have,” said Lauren Ruokonen, the Y’s school-age child care director. “Local businesses have been very supportive.”

Participating businesses include Main Street Sweets, Sittay’s Mediterranean Kitchen, Main Bowling and PKSA Karate.

“We want to expose them to something different on every one of the trips,” said Printz.

The students will be encouraged to keep a journal to reflect on their experiences.

Student volunteers from Greensburg Salem High School will act as mentors and role models for the younger students, Kertes said.

There is no fee for students who participate in the pilot program, which is supported by a grant from the local Lulu A. Pool Trust.

Depending on funding, “We’re hoping to expand it in the fall,” said Ruokonen.

Recent staffing shortages had prompted curtailment of other programs the Y offers for preschool and school-age children. Printz said the Y was able to fill about 15 positions at its recent job expo, allowing it to reopen two classrooms at its early childhood learning center and add a site for morning activities as part of it ongoing before- and after-school enrichment program.

