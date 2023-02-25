Open in App
Jeannette, PA
Tribune-Review

Jeannette embarks on multi-phase tree inventory, planting projects

By Renatta Signorini,

7 days ago
Jeannette is going to get a little more green this year through the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy’s Community Forestry Program.

An inventory of trees on public lands in the city will kick off this spring and the planting of about 50 trees is planned for the fall, said Jeff Bergman, senior director for community forestry and Treevitalize Pittsburgh. Adding trees to a landscape can improve the environment, health and economy, he said.

“We look at this as just the beginning of a relationship” with Jeannette, he said.

The Jeannette project will tap into volunteers to help with plantings and become “Tree Tenders” — a group of people who are educated on trees, maintenance and disease.

“We’ve found over the years that these folks really become on the ground eyes and ears,” Bergman said.

Trees absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen. In addition to being nature’s cleaners of water and air, trees can improve quality of life, provide shade and wildlife habitat and increase property values. They can have a positive impact on the economy and health conditions such as asthma and cardiovascular disease. Plus, they look nice.

City Councilwoman Michelle Langdon welcomed the opportunity for the city to learn about the health of its existing trees and where to add more.

“It’ll just give the whole community a more welcoming vibe,” she said.

A conservancy forester will visit Jeannette this spring and summer to complete the inventory of trees that exist on public right of way. That process includes identifying species, age, location and health, Bergman said. The inventory and resulting analysis will be turned over to the city. The analysis will identify, in part, locations that could benefit from tree plantings and existing trees that are in need of pruning or maintenance.

“They’ll have this whole report that is a good resource for them,” he said.

Afterwards, the conservancy will work with community members and municipal leaders to identify public places to plant about 50 trees in the fall. Those trees will be sizable — 8 to 12 feet tall and 250 pounds — and make an immediate transformative impact, Bergman said. Species can include oak, maple, disease-resistant elm and other varieties that would work well under utility lines, including crabapple and redbud.

Another component is the “Tree Tender” training. Volunteers will learn about trees and become advocates for them in their community. Bergman said similar projects in other towns have continued beyond the inventory and initial planting stage, something he hopes can be replicated in Jeannette.

Details about the volunteer opportunities will be announced at a later date.

The community forestry program received a grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation to do the work that is expanding in Westmoreland County. Since 2008, thousands of trees have been planted in business districts, parks and public spaces in Pittsburgh, Ligonier, Johnstown, New Kensington and elsewhere.

