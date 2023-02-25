Proposal would allow 15-year-olds to get their driver's licenses

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

Pennsylvania teenagers could get their driver’s licenses a year early if a proposal from two lawmakers, including state Rep. Eric Nelson, R-Hempfield, gets approval.

Nelson and state Rep. Stephen Kinsey, a Philadelphia Democrat, are seeking co-sponsors for legislation that would lower the age of eligibility for a junior driver’s license and learner’s permit to 15, according to a memo sent to members of the state House of Representatives.

The current driving age is 16 in Pennsylvania, but teens can legally start working at 14 with a couple exceptions.

Nelson and Kinsey described it as “arbitrary age discrimination” in the memo. Nelson told the Tribune-Review that when his 16-year-old daughter was signing up for life guard classes, her 15-year-old friend was considering the same move but noted she wouldn’t be able to drive herself there.

Reducing the age would start the licensing process sooner and help more teenagers get into the workforce.

“For families who wanted to be able to do that, it’s a really big opportunity that the state is taking away from a person who is wanting to work in the summer,” he said.

Feedback so far has been mixed with some strong support from families with teenagers tempered with hesitancy from others, Nelson said.

Anyone getting a license is required to complete a physical examination and eye screening before taking a driving knowledge test. Once a learner’s permit is issued, drivers under 18 must complete 65 hours of adult-supervised time on the road over six months before they are eligible to take a test to become a licensed driver.

Junior licenses prohibit drivers from being on the road between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., except for work or volunteer purposes. There are also passenger restrictions with that type of license.

Nelson and Kinsey said those restrictions would be extended to 15-year-old drivers under their proposal.

Neighboring states have lower driving ages than Pennsylvania. West Virginia teens can get a permit at 15. In Maryland, drivers have to be 15 years and 9 months old, and Ohio teens have to be 15 years and 6 months old.

“We’re trying to catch Pennsylvania up,” Nelson said.