20 Years Ago, Michael Jordan Speculated That Load Management Would Be A Problem For The NBA
By Gautam Varier,
8 days ago
Michael Jordan predicted all the way back in 2003 that load management would be an issue for the NBA.
It is said that the best ability is availability, and it definitely seems to be missing in today's NBA, with load management being so prevalent.
Ex-players, as well as talking heads on television, have all been putting the players on blast for sitting out of games with such regularity, and it would appear that Michael Jordan predicted it would come to this all the way back in 2003.
"20 years from now, you will never see someone play sick or get out on the floor with a sore ankle."
Sitting out of games just wasn't in MJ's DNA. He played all 82 games in 9 of his 15 seasons and didn't miss a single game from March 1995 to June 1998! He pushed through the pain barrier and had the famous 'Flu Game' in the 1997 NBA Finals when he played in Game 5 despite being sick. While it would be unfair to say that today's players sit out of games every time they face some minor issue, they definitely aren't as determined to make sure they get on the court every single night.
John Stockton And Kendrick Perkins Blasted Players For Load Management
Comments / 0